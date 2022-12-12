LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville music group wins a huge award on national television.
The Real Young Prodigys — part of Hip Hop N2 Learning — were recognized for their song "Crown," which was influential in passing a Louisville ordinance, called the Crown Act, that prohibits discrimination against someone based on their hairstyle.
The ordinance passed Louisville Metro Council in a unanimous, bipartisan vote and was signed by Mayor Greg Fischer, making it law, last summer. The group has also rallied for the passing of the CROWN Act in the state of Kentucky.
D'Angelia McMillan represented the group Monday morning on the Tamron Hall Show. The organization won $500,000 from The Lewis Prize for Music.
Two other groups from Honolulu and Memphis also won $500,000.
