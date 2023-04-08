LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nonprofit focused on ending youth violence in the city strengthened its organization with the addition of three specialists.
2X Game Changers announced the additions this week.
Rick Nord has served with the U.S. Secret Service since 2000. He is also an ambassador for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, where he educated children in Kentucky and southern Indiana about the dangers of social media, sexting, exploitation and trafficking, according to a news release. Nord will serve as a Child Safety Specialist.
Heaven Bryant will serve for the nonprofit with its Planet Savers Nature based therapy programming. Bryant, who has a background in childhood development and education, will serve as Director of Marketing.
The organization also announced the addition of Nia Griffin, who will serve as a primary mental health resource for families who participate with 2X Game Changers as a Family and Child therapist. Griffin is a graduate of University of Louisville's Kent School of Social Work and Family Science.
To learn more about Christopher 2X Game Changers, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.