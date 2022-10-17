LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police hosted a Halloween-themed event Sunday for families at Highview Park.
LMPD's 7th Division hosted Halloween at Highview, which included trick or treating, fire trucks, a police helicopter and an inflatable slide. Children also dressed up in Halloween costumes.
Officers for LMPD enjoyed the day.
"Our officers go into some pretty hostile environments on a daily basis, that's our job," LMPD Officer Rocky Landry said. "This is a great way for them to see the other side of it to see people laughing, having fun, just glad to see us."
LMPD said events like Halloween at Highview are important to develop community relationships and building trust with people they serve.
