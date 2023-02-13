LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Blood Center wants Louisville residents to donate blood in honor of National Donor Day.
On Tuesday — Valentine's Day, Feb. 14 — donors are invited to the Donate Life Kentucky Campus at 10301 Linn Station Road as part of a statewide blood drive.
The Kentucky Blood Center Blood-Mobile will be stationed at the campus from 10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.
Donors can also visit any other Kentucky Blood Center location across the commonwealth.
All donors will receive a long-sleeved t-shirt.
Kentucky Blood Center provides life-saving blood products to more than 70 hospitals in Kentucky.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.