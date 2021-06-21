LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a Bullitt County youth sports program has turned himself in.
Two months after police issued a warrant for Charles Randy Boggs, police say he surrendered himself into custody through his attorney.
The Hillview Police Department says Boggs, who is a former Overdale Chiefs chairman, is accused of stealing more than $8,000 through ATM withdrawals and use of the league's credit card.
Area businesses donated to replace the stolen funds once the public learned of the development.
Boggs is charged with theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.
