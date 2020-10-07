LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Shively Police Department is investigating after a man believed to be in his late 20s was shot and killed outside an apartment building near Dixie Highway.
Shively Police Lt. Col. Josh Myers said the shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Appleton Lane in Shively, which is off Dixie Highway near Farnsley Road.
In a release, Det. Patrick Allen says officers responded to a report of a man being shot and found the victim outside the apartment complex where he lived. He died at the scene. Investigators are trying to determine what led up to the shooting.
There have been no arrests, and police do not yet have any suspects. Myers said they do not believe the shooting was a random act.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Shively Police Department at 502-448-6181 or the department's tip line at 502-930 2SPD (2773).
