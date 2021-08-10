LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an unruly start to a school board meeting, Greater Clark County Schools restored order as parents voiced opinions on its updated mask policy.
On Saturday, GCCS announced students and staff would be required to wear masks amid a surge of COVID-19 cases.
GCCS held a board of trustees meeting open to the public on Tuesday evening in Jeffersonville.
During a live stream of the meeting, a person is heard saying, "You're going to have to physically remove me," after being told they had to leave.
The live stream stopped briefly, and when it resumed, everyone was wearing a mask.
Some parents spoke in favor of the updated mask policy, while others said it had a negative impact on students' mental health.
Greater Clark County Schools Superintendent Mark Laughner said the school district has 87 positive COVID-19 cases.
More than 1,200 students are currently quarantined due to contact tracing.
