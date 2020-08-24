LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council members plan to expand public WiFi networks in Louisville's Russell neighborhood to begin narrowing the digital divide.
The Committee on Equity and Inclusion announced an initial 26 access points that will be placed where people can find shelter and sit down.
Based on data from 2018, more than 45% of households in the Russell neighborhood don't have internet access.
"I'd love to see this be a long-term success and not just a short-term thing to try to solve COVID because eventually, hopefully COVID gets to the point where it's not a problem ... this should still be there because the digital divide will still be there," said Chris Seidt, with Civic Innovation and Technology.
City leaders said people should be able to access the additional WiFi locations by the end of September.
