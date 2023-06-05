NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Nearly a year after its former leader stepped down, the New Albany Floyd County Schools' Board of Trustees has chosen its candidate for the district's next superintendent.
The board announced Dr. Travis Madison is the final candidate during a meeting Monday evening that also included a public hearing on Madison's proposed contract.
Madison was chosen to lead the southern Indiana school district following the abrupt retirement of former superintendent Brad Snyder last July. Bill Briscoe, former assistant superintendent, put off his retirement after 44 years with the school corporation to serve as interim superintendent.
Briscoe's retirement was official following Monday's meeting, and the board voted to approve Madison as interim superintendent until his contract is put up for a vote on June 12. If approved, the contract would take effect July 1.
According to a summary of the proposed contract's terms, it would run from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2026. The staring salary for the 2023-24 contract year would be $192,000, and rise to $200,000 for the 2024-25 contract year. For the 2025-26 contract year, the new superintendent's base salary can be increased annually by 3-5% following an annual evaluation.
An Indiana native, Madison has served as superintendent at Barr-Reeve Community Schools in Daviess County, Indiana, since 2011. During his time with the district, he led a $16 million construction and renovation project from 2019-2021, according to a copy of his resume. He also saw student enrollment grow by 40% in the last decade.
Before becoming superintendent at Barr-Reeve, he served as principal of Barr-Reeve Junior/Senior High School from 2002-11. The school was honored by the Indiana Department of Education as a "Four Star School" for seven of Madison's nine years as principal.
"He's really brought that school corporation up, I think he's the envy of all that area, and I know he's been recruited several times, so I know we're very lucky (for him) to come on board with New Albany Floyd County," said NAFC School Board President Rebecca Gardenour.
Some people at Monday's public contract hearing, however, said they were frustrated with the how the district conducted its search for a new superintendent. They asked the board why there was no opportunity for community input on any candidate.
"It's hard to believe, as smart as you all are, and I'm not saying you're not smart, but seven people alone have all the knowledge necessary to pick the best leader for our school corporation?" One attendee asked the board.
The board said it conducted a survey last year, asking for input.
