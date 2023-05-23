LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The New Albany Floyd County Schools' Board of Trustees is seeking public input on a proposed contract for the district's next superintendent.
It's still unclear who the next superintendent will be, and there isn't a list of finalists available. But the district released a notice for a public meeting on Tuesday, scheduled for June 5, about a contract proposal for the district's next leader.
Along with their salary, the meeting will also discuss the superintendent's benefits, time off and other perks.
According to a summary of the proposed contract's terms, it would run from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2026. The staring salary for the 2023-24 contract year would be $192,000, and rise to $200,000 for the 2024-25 contract year. For the 2025-26 contract year, the new superintendent's base salary can be increased annually by 3-5% following an annual evaluation.
NAFCS has been looking for a new superintendent since Brad Snyder's abrupt retirement last July. Bill Briscoe, former assistant superintendent, put off his retirement after 44 years with the school corporation to serve as interim superintendent.
The district extended its search back in February, after concerns were raised over a pool of candidates.
The public will be able to provide input on the proposed contract at the hearing, set for June 5 at 5 p.m. at the NAFCS Education Support Center on Grant Line Road in New Albany, Indiana.
For more information about the public hearing and to read more about the contract terms, click here.
Related Stories:
- New Albany Floyd County Schools to extend search for new superintendent
- New Albany Floyd County Schools moving forward in search for new superintendent
- New Albany Floyd County Schools could take months to fill superintendent position
- New Albany Floyd County Schools pauses superintendent search
- NAFCS board appoints retiring administrator as temporary interim superintendent
- NAFCS board narrowly approves retirement agreement with Superintendent Snyder
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.