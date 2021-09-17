LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The City of New Albany cut the ribbon on its new city hall on Friday.
New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan and city leaders held a grand opening on Friday evening at the new location on East Main Street, which is in a historic building.
City leaders voted in 2018 to rehabilitate the former Reisz building into the new City Hall. The building now has exposed brick walls and 100-year old wood beams and is triple the size of the old city hall. The new facility brings all city operations under one roof.
"For far too long out city government has been a renter in its own downtown. I'll say that again, a renter in our own downtown," Gahan said. "For far too long the people of New Albany have deserved a home... a permanent home, a home that represents the success of out growing city over the last decade. A home that pays homage to our history as well as a beacon for the future."
The public can tour the new city hall from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday morning.
