CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- It has been nearly three weeks since an Oldham County teen went missing while kayaking on the Ohio River. Now, Jacob Stover’s parents are reminding everyone the search is not over.
Saturday, friends, family and volunteers met in Clarksville to hand out flyers and continue their search. The Falls of the Ohio River Center has been a headquarters for the search for weeks.
“We've done a search effort for the last couple weeks on foot in the primary areas," said Jacob’s father Shawn Stover. "We are still continuing to do that but we are focusing further on an awareness campaign for down river."
Stover’s phone was traced near the Falls of the Ohio three weeks ago. He was an avid kayaker and fisherman.
The Louisville Metro Police Department and other law enforcement agencies are urging the public to be on the lookout for any signs of the teen — adding the strong current mixed with cold weather and terrain has made the search very difficult.
“The Ohio River is very big. It changes all the time. The water levels change and so we really want to make sure everybody down river is aware of the things we are looking for and know how to report back into us if they see anything that can help us fill in some gaps,” said Shawn Stover.
Searchers have been combing through areas around the riverbanks looking for any signs of the teen — sometimes up to 50 people a day joining the search.
“The community has been amazing. Not only here on the Indiana side, the Kentucky side. It has been heartwarming,” Shawn Stover said.
Jacob's parents say even those they have never met have reached out to see how they can help.
“How everyone has continued to give what they can both in physical, mental, financial efforts toward us trying to find our son. It has been amazing,” they said.
Still, the Stovers say it can just take a quick glace from someone who is not even looking for their son to find the answers they’ve been praying for.
“As they walk the Ohio, as they go into parks, as they launch their boats as they see the water ... that they just keep an eye out for those things,” said Stover.
If you happen to find Jacob Stover, you are urged to call LMPD at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Related Stories:
- Nonprofit brings 'sophisticated sonar equipment' to search for missing teen kayaker
- Louisville Fire Department joins search for missing 16-year-old kayaker
- IMAGES: 16-year-old kayaker still missing; here's a list of items believed to be with him
- Police issue safety warning during search for missing teen kayaker
- Search underway near Ohio River for 16-year-old kayaker who went missing Sunday
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved