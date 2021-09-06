LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare reported its highest number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 related issues, according to Maggie Roetker, public relations director at Norton Healthcare.
There are 227 patients hospitalized — including 21 children — with the virus in Norton Healthcare facilities.
Norton Healthcare said its previous high was 221 patients with COVID-19 related issues last December.
More than 90% of the patients are unvaccinated, Roetker said.
