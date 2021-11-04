LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Winglets installed on Louisville City FC Founder Wayne Estopinal's plane are likely the reason the plane went down, according to the NTSB's final crash report.
The report says a malfunction with the left winglet caused an issue during the flight, and the pilot was unable to recover.
From the time the winglet failed, to impact, was only 35 seconds. Estopinal, Sandra Davis and pilot Andrew Davis died in the crash.
Tamarack Aerospace Group installed the winglet system on the plane in May 2018. Winglets are installed to help pilots fly farther using less gas.
According to an attorney, Estopinal's plane was one of the first planes outfitted with these specific winglets. Six months after the November 2018 crash, the FAA said all Cessna planes with the winglet system had to be modified before they could fly.
