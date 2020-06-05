LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oprah Winfrey took to Facebook on Friday to honor slain Louisville resident Breonna Taylor.
The media mogul shared the message Friday afternoon with her more than 12 million followers.
"Today would’ve been Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday," Winfrey wrote. "But she’s not here to celebrate, because shortly after midnight on March 13, Louisville police entered her apartment unannounced—and, after a brief confrontation with her boyfriend, shot her eight times. The officers have not been fired or charged.
"Breonna was an award-winning EMT. Her mom says her daughter had plans to become a nurse, buy a house, and start a family. Now, she doesn’t even get to celebrate her birthday.
"In our fight to remind the world that Black Lives Matter, we need to remember those Black lives also include Black women. So on what would’ve been her 27th birthday today, let’s speak her name: Breonna Taylor."
