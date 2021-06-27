LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, a 27-foot long hot dog shaped vehicle, appeared around the Louisville area this week.
After traveling from Madison, Wisconsin, the vehicle stopped at the Kentucky Science Center in downtown Louisville for the 'Touch a Truck' event on Saturday and the Floyd County Farmers Market on Sunday. The Wienermobile also hosted events at local Kroger locations.
Niki Sasiela, an Oscar Mayer Hotdogger, said they try to remind people to "relish in the fun" of life.
"It's a great time, there is always people waving and smiling," Niki Sasiela said. "The best part of it is we are always handing out memories."
The 12-member team of Hotdoggers is responsible for six vehicles that travel around the country.
