SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Downtown Shelbyville is known for its small-town feel and walkability — but it may be getting even more accessible.
City officials are considering changing a one-block stretch of Sixth Street, between Main and Washington, into a pedestrian walkway, free of cars.
Shelbyville’s Historical Society and the city want to bring more attention to downtown’s older buildings, many of them more than 150 years old.
Downtown business owner Shanna Hernandez supports the plan.
“I think that keeping the historic aspect is really important. We really try to honor that with any of our renovations,” said Hernandez, who owns a salon on Sixth Street. “We are in favor of it. We believe it is something that needs to happen for Shelbyville to grow.”
City officials hope that the walkway will entice more people to stop inside stores and more developers to open businesses.
They also plan to use the space for festivals, vendors and live music.
“You want people to be able to have a moment to stop and look around, see what is around them. Maybe they would miss that if they were driving,” Hernandez told WDRB on Wednesday.
Shelbyville Mayor David Eaton believes the walkway will bring in more visitors and will also please current small business owners.
Sixth Street is the only connecting street with direct access to store fronts.
“That's only about 300 feet from the center of our downtown. We are doing this to make things safer, more open,” Eaton said.
The city still wants feedback from the public and has not released renderings or any design. Once leaders have a detailed plan and have determined that it would draw visitors, it will figure out cost and a timeline.
Hernandez said, “I think that being creative and continuing to have an open mind about things like this is really important."
