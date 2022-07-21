LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Phase 3 of the new Beecher Terrace public housing complex near downtown Louisville is officially complete and open.
A new section of the mixed-income apartment community formally opened Thursday. The latest phase includes 185 units as well as community spaces, a fitness center and an outdoor pool.
Residents said the new development has a refreshing feel.
"It’s more complex, more relaxed, not too much worry," said William Presley, who lives at Beecher Terrace. "I like the vibe, to be honest with you. It’s uplifting."
Beecher Terrace, built in 1939 in the Russell neighborhood between Muhammad Ali Boulevard, 13th Street, Jefferson Street and 9th Street, has been described as a severely distressed public housing development. In 2016, the city obtained federal funding to raze the old barracks-style public housing at the property.
Several years ago, the Louisville Metro Housing Authority received a $29 million Choice Neighborhoods Initiative Implementation grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The money is being used to transform Beecher Terrace into up-to-date apartment units.
Officials from Metro Housing Authority call it "revitalization over gentrification."
Related Stories:
- Beecher Terrace has new life, new look as city invites longtime residents to 'come home'
- Beecher Terrace celebrates grand opening of first 2 phases in $30 million project
- Senior tenants moving into brand new Beecher Terrace apartments
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.