LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An eastern Kentucky man has been arrested after police say he told them he was skinning dogs in order to make a "doggy coat."
It happened in David, Kentucky, in Floyd County.
Kentucky State Police say that on Monday, Dec. 23, they were sent to the home of 38-year-old Jonathan Watkins, after one of Watkins' neighbors claimed Watkins had killed two of his dogs, skinned them, and had them hanging from his front porch banister.
The victim told police Watkins showed up at his home asking for a cigarette, covered in blood at the time.
When the victim asked Watkins what he had been doing, he replied, "I've been skinning dogs," according to the arrest report.
A short time later, the victim said he drove to a family member's home down the road. As he passed Watkins' home, he allegedly saw four animal skins on the front porch, and two skinned dog carcasses hanging over the front porch banister.
At the time, the victim's two dogs were missing, as well as two dogs that belonged to another neighbor.
Police confronted Watkins at his home. According to the arrest report, they saw Watkins sitting on the front porch with animal skins and "a large hunting knife" hanging from his belt.
"I observed what appeared to be blood on Watkins' clothing," a trooper wrote in the arrest report. "I removed the knife from Watkins' person. I observed the knife blade to be approximately 8-10 inches in length. I observed the knife covered in blood."
When asked why he had blood all over him, Watkins allegedly replied, "I'm making myself a doggy coat."
When asked if he killed his neighbors' dogs, police say Watkins replied with, "Yes. There isn't anything wrong with me making myself a fur coat."
Police say there was no sign of the animal carcasses the neighbors said they saw hanging from the front porch, so they asked Watkins where they were.
"I threw them over the hill after I skinned them," he said, according to the report.
Watkins allegedly admitted to killing four dogs, because, he repeated, "I wanted a doggy coat."
"I stabbed them in the heart with my knife," he told police, according to the report.
Police say they did indeed find two dog carcasses over the hill as Watkins described.
Watkins was arrested and charged with four counts of torturing a dog or cat resulting in serious physical injury or death and two counts of tampering with physical evidence.
He is currently being held in the Floyd County [Kentucky] Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.