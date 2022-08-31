LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The driver charged with murder in a fatal wrong-way crash over the weekend on Interstate 65 allegedly told officers that drugs had "messed him up" and he had been driving his truck as fast as it would go.
Court documents are providing new details about the Sunday afternoon crash on I-65 southbound near the Watterson Expressway that killed 26-year-old Rajnu H. Masoud of Bowling Green.
Thomas Catalina is charged with Murder, fourth-degree Assault, Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substances and Failure of a Vehicle Owner to Maintain Required Insurance.
According to an arrest report, witnesses told police that Catalina was driving his pickup truck more than 100 mph just before the crash. Police said he was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of traffic on I-65 when he hit "several vehicles."
Catalina's pickup truck overturned and burst into flames during the incident.
Masoud was in one of the vehicles Catalina hit and was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other victims were taken to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.
When officers approached Catalina, he "appeared to be impaired," according to an arrest report. He was also taken to UofL Hospital.
Catalina allegedly told an officer that he had used methamphetamine several days ago but then added that it "may have been sooner." According to the arrest report, he also told officers that he had been driving the truck as fast as it would go, and that drugs "had messed him up."
Blood and urine samples were taken from Catalina and sent to the Kentucky State Police Laboratory for testing.
