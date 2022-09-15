LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A camping ordinance is stirring up emotional debate among Louisville lawmakers.
The ordinance was first made publicly known last week, and assigned to the Parks Committee.
Councilwoman Nicole George (D-21) is one of the sponsors of an ordinance that she says "cleans up" an existing ordinance centered around camping in Louisville parks and blocking public ways.
If passed as written now, the new ordinance would make it unlawful for people to store personal belongings on public streets, alleys or sidewalks, unless otherwise permitted. The proposal would also expand the time the city has to reach an area before it's established as a camp, from 48 hours to 72 hours.
Another notable change would limit the hours people can temporarily shelter in a park without a permit.
Update: there was no vote today. Discussion tabled until the next committee meeting on October 6th. We'll have the latest coming up on @WDRBNews at 6 https://t.co/iAwA9aG1Kf— Conroy Delouche (@ConroyDelouche) September 15, 2022
Critics say this ordinance unfairly targets Louisville's most vulnerable.
In the past four years, Metro Council has passed laws to protect the homeless population, especially in strengthening rules around breaking up camps.
Council President David James says finding housing for the homeless is be the number one goal.
"But we also have to recognize that we have citizens that are being heavily impacted by this situation," James (D-6) said.
A situation that he says is stopping families from using public spaces.
"They cannot let their children go outside because of camping on the sidewalk in front of their house. Because syringes are laying there on the sidewalk in front of their house," James said. "Because feces is laying there on the sidewalk in front of their house. Because parks are filled with syringes and feces, and trash, from camp sites and their children cannot play in our parks because they're no longer safe."
Ordinance co-sponsor Nicole George represents parts of south Louisville. She says this proposal is not targeting the homeless but would increase access to shared spaces.
"I saw a barbecue the other day on Breckinridge completely blocking the public right-of-way," George said.
But advocates for Louisville's most vulnerable disagree, and showed up in numbers before the Parks Committee meeting.
"This proposed ordinance continues to strip away trust, and promotes fear," T.J. Martin said.
Among the critics is Council member Bill Hollander. He is especially against the quick removal of personal items on a sidewalk.
"Immediately confiscating and imposing fines when any belongings are left on public property is a misguided, unworkable, and ineffective crackdown on homelessness," Hollander (D-9) said.
He called this particular proposal unnecessary.
"There is a state law that allows LMPD to cite people who are blocking a sidewalk," Hollander said. "It can be enforced if the police department will do their jobs. Now, if they won't do their jobs, then we need to do something about the police department. We give them over $200 million a year."
Opponents noted who was not involved in the discussion, including the Coalition of the Homeless.
"I was not engaged to be a part of this ordinance by the co-sponsors or by the administration. And these are not recommendations that I would put forth as the council person who represents the district with the most encampments," Council Member Jecorey Arthur (D-4) said.
Council member George says she wants more voices involved, especially from neighbors who live close to camps.
T.J. Martin is the outreach manager at St. John Center, an organization that helps those experience homelessness. He acknowledges that neighbors' concerns for safety and sanitation of areas are legitimate. But says this ordinance is not a solution.
"How about we propose that we create safe places for people to store their belongings?" Martin asked. "How about we have day shelters in every district and provide them services? And most importantly, we need real affordable housing."
There was no vote in Thursday's meeting.
The next time the Parks Committee meets is on October 6. President James says they hope LMPD's chief will be in attendance.
Related Stories:
- Proposed ordinance would limit camping, storing belongings in public areas
- Louisville's homeless population now considered a 'protected class'
- New ordinance expands protections for those looking for affordable housing in Louisville
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.