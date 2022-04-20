LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Public meetings are being held about the future of Cherokee Golf Course.
In a news release Wednesday, Louisville Parks and Recreation and Councilmember Cassie Chambers Armstrong announced two meetings to get public input on possible improvements to the course.
The Cherokee Golf Course was founded in 1895, four years after famed landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted and the city of Louisville established Cherokee Park. People who attend the meetings can give feedback on a proposal from the Oldsted Parks Conservancy for investments to revitalize the course into active parkland.
The city of Louisville currently has 10 municipally owned golf courses, and Cherokee is one of three nine-hole courses in the system. It is operated by the parks department and doesn't have a PGA professional or nonprofit to help.
Parks and Recreation will not make decisions on the future of the golf course but it will listen to feedback. Any proposed changes have to be approved by Metro Council.
The public meetings are being held on two dates:
- Wednesday, April 20, 6-7 p.m.: Douglass Community Center, 2305 Douglass Blvd., 40205
- Monday, April 25, 6-7 p.m.: Cherokee Golf Course Clubhouse, 2501 Alexander Road, 40204
Comments regarding the future of Cherokee Golf Course and course operations may also be provided by e-mail to parks@louisvilleky.gov.
