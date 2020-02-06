LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man was killed while riding an ATV in Kentucky.
The accident happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday on Poplar Log Bridge Road in Daviess County, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police.
Police said Jason Hunt, 41, of Sellersburg, was riding without a helmet when, for an unknown reason, he left the road, hit a tree and was ejected. He died at the scene.
Police said he was not carrying any passengers and that an autopsy was scheduled for Thursday. The crash is still under investigation.
