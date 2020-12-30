LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana lawmakers will consider changing what the governor can and can't do during a public emergency.
Several representatives and senators are working on their own versions of a bill.
State Rep. Jim Lucas, R-Seymour, said his bill would limit the governor's executive orders to 14 days before requiring legislators to get involved.
"I have tremendous respect and really like Gov. Eric Holcomb. He's a great guy," Lucas told Fox 59. "But the Constitution was made to protect the people against the dangers of good intentions."
Lucas said mandates on churches and deeming some jobs more essential than others flies in the face of the Constitution.
"Denying people their right to go to church, peaceably assemble, to run their business in the way they see fit when they've not broken any law whatsoever — I don't view it as taking away executive powers when according to the Constitution, he never had those powers to begin with," he said.
Holcomb said he's open to the discussion and looks forward to getting it resolved.
Lucas said he plans to file his bill Monday.
Although there are several representatives and senators are working on this topic, no one has officially filed an official bill on the matter.
