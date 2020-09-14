LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana is accusing the owner of a roadside zoo in Charlestown of removing animals before the Indianapolis Zoo could take them.
Last week, a court appointed the Indianapolis Zoological Society to remove animals from Wildlife in Need and care for them. That process started Friday and continued through the weekend.
However, according to court documents filed Monday, some of the animals on the inventory, including a sloth and monkeys, weren't there when investigators returned to the zoo Sunday.
The state is accusing Tim Stark, the zoo's owner, of removing dozens of animals worth thousands of dollars from the zoo between Sept. 6 and Sept. 13.
According to the court documents, a few animals were found Sunday, without water, in the back of a closed-box truck off the facility's premises, but animals including toucans, cougars and porcupines remain missing.
Court documents also accuse Stark of inciting violence towards members of the Indianapolis Zoological Society through a profanity-laced video posted to Facebook in which they allege he called for violence.
"If you've got time to sit here f---ing watching me rant and rave, your a-- should (have) already been out there on my property throwing rocks at them motherf---ers," Stark said according to the documents.
The state is asking for Stark to return the rest of the missing animals, for him to be held in contempt of the court order and be put into the custody of the Marion County Sheriff until all animals are removed from the zoo, citing Stark's "extensive history of disobeying court orders."
In August, a federal judge ruled that all animals, excluding big cats, must be removed from the roadside zoo by Friday. That ruling came after a judicial officer with the U.S. Department of Agriculture ordered Stark to cease and desist operations at the zoo after it was determined he had violated the Animal Welfare Act more than 100 times.
Related Stories:
