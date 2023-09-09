LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nonprofit showcased its educational program to Nashville partners on Saturday.
The Future Healers program hosted its "Surgery Olympics" at University of Louisville Hospital.
Kids taking part in the program sutured wounds on teddy bears and did virtual reality of a real hospital setting. They also moved to various medical stations to complete a variety of medical tasks.
Christopher 2X Game Changers has devoted resources to supporting children impacted by gun violence with the Future Healers program, which is a partnership between Christopher 2X's Game Changers, UofL Hospital's Trauma Institute and students at the University of Louisville School of Medicine.
The Future Healers are now working with doctors from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and nonprofit Stronger Than My Father to help form The Future is NOW (Non-violent Options Win).
Vanderbilt University Medical Center and School of Medicine representatives and members of Stronger Than My Father watched the Future Healers Surgery Olympics on Saturday to take ideas back to Nashville.
"They jumped in like it was a video game or something they had already, you know, tried before and did it well so it was inspiring to see how excited they got to learn the information and how quickly they caught on," Dr. Rachel Appelbaum, with Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said.
The Future Healers chapter, known as Future is Now Nashville, in Nashville includes members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and Nashville Metro Police. The free sessions will be offered monthly in Nashville, according to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
To learn more about Christopher 2X Game Changers, click here.
