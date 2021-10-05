LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People who ride the bus in Louisville say they waited hours for the bus — or were stranded altogether — over the weekend.
TARC says it's dealing with the same problem other industries nationwide are dealing with: a staffing shortage — and it's affecting people trying to get to work and back home.
One person who spoke to WDRB News said at least four different bus routes were canceled on Friday, making his usual one-hour trip home take three hours.
"We understand that it's not just the person who was late for or missed work or school," Jenny Recktenwald, director of communications and marketing for TARC, told WDRB News. "It's their employers, their customers, their families who are waiting for them to get home. Everyone who relies on that individual."
Right now, TARC says it's down 50 drivers, which doesn't include when people call out sick. Recktenwald said there was about a 5% increase in call-outs for Friday. While the company doesn't think it was an organized sick-out, it did impact routes.
TARC said it's changing its bus routes in the coming months to help get people where they need to go.
