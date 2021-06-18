LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owner of a controversial zoo in Charlestown, Indiana, pleaded guilty to intimidation charges on Friday.
Tim Stark was taken into custody in October 2020 in upstate New York after he was charged with felony battery and intimidation.
Investigators said he grabbed and threatened an Indiana deputy attorney general during an inspection of Wildlife in Need in March 2020.
In Clark County Circuit Court on Friday, Stark pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of intimidation, which was reduced from a felony charge. The battery charge was dropped.
Stark was sentenced to time served. His conviction can be expunged if he stays out of trouble for three years.
Wildlife in Need was dissolved in November 2020 after a vote by its board of directors that September.
Tuesday, Stark was ordered to pay more than $730,000 in legal fees to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) after years of court battles with the organization. PETA sued Stark in 2017 for violating the Endangered Species Act when it learned the zoo owner paid a vet to declaw big cats for controversial "Tiger Baby Playtime" sessions with visitors.
Related Stories:
- Tim Stark, owner of Wildlife in Need, ordered to pay PETA more than $730,000 in legal fees
- Tim Stark, owner of Wildlife in Need, taken into custody for 'non-criminal-related concerns'
- Wildlife in Need dissolved; zoo owner Tim Stark to be released from custody Sunday
- Wildlife in Need owner Tim Stark in custody in upstate NY
- Wildlife in Need owner posts profanity-laced video, says he won't go to jail
- Animals from Wildlife in Need, zoo owner Tim Stark still missing
- Warrant issued for the arrest of Tim Stark, owner of Wildlife in Need zoo
- Wildlife in Need owner Tim Stark fires back at accusations he hid animals before court-ordered removal
- State of Indiana says Wildlife in Need owner Tim Stark removed, hid animals before their court-ordered removal
- Investigators begin process of removing animals from Wildlife in Need zoo
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.