LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A toddler is in critical condition after being pulled from a pool in the Valley Village neighborhood on Sunday, according to police.
LMPD Third Division officers responded to a home in the 1300 block of Lidcomb Avenue, not far from Dixie Highway, around noon on the report of a child who had been pulled from a "residential pool," LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
When officers and EMS arrived at the home, they found a family member performing CPR "on a little two-year-old girl who, fortunately, was resuscitated," Smiley said.
LMPD officers set up a route for EMS to rush the child to Norton Children's Hospital, where she remained in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.