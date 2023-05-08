LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville honored its fallen police officers at a memorial ceremony on Monday.
The ceremony included the playing of taps and the reading of the names engraved on the memorial at Jefferson Square Park across from Metro Hall. Those names included Louisville Metro Police Officer Peter Grignon, Detective Deidre Mengedoht and Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Shirley.
The family of Louisville Metro Police Officer Nick Wilt attended a ceremony at the memorial honoring fallen officers in Louisville, Ky. (WDRB Image by photojournalist Eric Edwards) May 8, 2023
Law enforcement from several agencies paid respects at a ceremony at the memorial honoring fallen officers in Louisville, Ky. (WDRB Image by photojournalist Eric Edwards) May 8, 2023
Fallen Officers Memorial in Louisville, Ky. (WDRB Image by photojournalist Eric Edwards) May 8, 2023
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg spoke at a ceremony at the memorial honoring fallen officers in Louisville, Ky. (WDRB Image by photojournalist Eric Edwards) May 8, 2023
Kentucky Fraternal Order of Police president Ryan Straw said police officers go to work every day knowing they may end up making the ultimate sacrifice.
"All of us who have pinned a badge on or still wear one know the dangers that lie ahead," Straw said. "You do not swear that oath, you do not put on that uniform without accepting that first."
The family of LMPD Officer Nick Wilt was at the memorial. He is the officer still fighting for his life after being shot in the head during the mass shooting at Old National Bank April 10. He remains in critical condition, but family members said he is showing signs of improvement.