LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local doctors said the number of COVID-19 cases in Louisville is going down, but the city isn't out of the woods yet.
UofL Health says its numbers are improving this week. As of Monday morning, there were 206 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, a slight decrease for UofL Health. Of that number, 36 patients were in the ICU.
"It will be the end of February, by chance, before we're really out of the spikes that we're seeing," said Dr. Jason Smith of UofL Health. "Then, it will be a matter for what does the new baseline look like for us."
Doctors said the decrease in COVID-19 cases is the first sign of the omicron variant slowing down. Health officials added that testing numbers are also falling.
However, doctors said it could be late spring or summer before restrictions begin to ease again.
