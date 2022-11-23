VETERANS CLUB CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION 12-23-21

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local nonprofit that serves veterans is serving up a free Thanksgiving meal on Thursday.

Veteran's Club will hold its annual Veteran and First Responder Thanksgiving Luncheon at its headquarters on Shelbyville Road in St. Matthews at noon. 

Founder Jeremy Harrell said the free meal is for veterans who may be homeless, in treatment, away from family or who don't have a chance to enjoy a holiday meal. 

Veteran's Club will also be sharing clothing, hygiene items and giveaway bags. 

To RSVP, email info@veteransclubinc.org. To learn more about Veteran's Club, click here.

