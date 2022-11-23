LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local nonprofit that serves veterans is serving up a free Thanksgiving meal on Thursday.
Veteran's Club will hold its annual Veteran and First Responder Thanksgiving Luncheon at its headquarters on Shelbyville Road in St. Matthews at noon.
Founder Jeremy Harrell said the free meal is for veterans who may be homeless, in treatment, away from family or who don't have a chance to enjoy a holiday meal.
Veteran's Club will also be sharing clothing, hygiene items and giveaway bags.
To RSVP, email info@veteransclubinc.org. To learn more about Veteran's Club, click here.
Related Stories:
- Veteran's Club shows off equine therapy program to public for 'Week of Valor'
- Veteran's Club moves into new St. Matthews headquarters
- Veteran's Club offering equine therapy to health care workers, first responders
- Veteran's Club holds 1st Military Child Equine Therapy event of 2021
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.