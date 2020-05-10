LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A more gradual approach to reopening Kentucky's economy from the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown begins Monday, May 11.
The following industries can reopen if they follow the state's "Healthy at Work" guidelines, according to an executive order from Gov. Andy Beshear's office (click on an industry below to read its specific guidelines):
- Manufacturing, distribution and supply chain businesses
- Construction
- Pet care, grooming and boarding
- Car and other vehicle dealerships
- Photography
- Office-based businesses (at 50% capacity)
- Horse racing tracks (no fans)
Beshear on April 27 asked Kentuckians to wear masks or face coverings in public starting May 11. The governor has repeatedly stressed that cloth face coverings, which can be made from shirts and other common materials, would suffice as part of a "new normal" for Kentuckians until a COVID-19 vaccine is developed.
Those who don't abide by the mask guidance won't be cited, but the governor said businesses whose employees aren't wearing masks may be forced to close until they come into compliance. Businesses will also have the option of not serving people who aren't wearing masks, he added.
"We're going to need some enforcement on that end as well," Beshear said.
The governor did not hold a briefing on the pandemic Sunday due to the Mother's Day holiday, but he and Dr. Steven Stack, the state's public health commissioner, encouraged Kentuckians on Saturday to remain vigilant in following guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19 as restrictions are lifted.
"This is exactly when people start to get complacent, when people start to take for granted that the disease is still out there," Stack said Saturday. "... The disease is out there, and, when it hits the people most vulnerable, it's devastating. It's absolutely devastating. ... Even as restrictions are lifted because there are other things that society is demanding of us, ... there has never been a time more important than now for you to do all of the social distancing, to use universal masking when you're anywhere near anyone and for you to follow the guidelines that we're working with industries to put out there to do everything we can to try to help keep people as safe as we possible can."
Kentucky's restaurants have to wait until May 22 to reopen (at 33% indoor capacity and with unlimited outdoor seating as long as social-distancing guidelines are enforced).
Salons and and barbershops will wait until May 25.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.