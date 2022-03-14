LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is getting ready for a busy season that's expected to bring crowds downtown.
Later this week, the KFC Yum! Center will host part of the women's NCAA Tournament, drawing in Cardinals fans and other fans from across the country.
"This is what we do," said Eric Granger, general manager of the KFC Yum! Center. "This is why we do what we do ... to have these kinds of events. So we're very excited about it."
Granger said recent concerts and shows have sold out at the Yum! Center and he's hoping these basketball games bring a packed house.
"We're staying busy and not just here at the KFC Yum! Center but all of the venues here in Louisville," he said.
Tickets went on sale Monday morning are now available online or in person at the KFC Yum! Center Box Office. For more information, click here.
This month has also seen the comeback of the St. Patrick's Parade in the Highlands. Despite cold temperatures, hundreds came to celebrate by lining the streets in support of the parade.
Next month, the Kentucky Derby Festival will bring back Thunder Over Louisville in-person at the Waterfront. The theme this year is "The Legend Returns," which is a nod to the return of the festival's opening ceremony that includes the air show and massive fireworks display.
For those looking to express their own thoughts and opinions about downtown Louisville and events, the Louisville Downtown Partnership is hosting an open house at Mercury Ballroom Tuesday from 4-6 p.m.
"We want input on what it is you would like to see," said Rebecca Fleischaker, executive director of the Louisville Downtown Partnership. "Anything different, anything you want us to keep doing that will make your experience enjoyable and make you want to come back."
She said the event is open to anyone who lives, works, or just simply visits downtown Louisville.
Aside from events returning to Louisville, some downtown businesses are also coming back to the office for the first time since early on in the COVID-19 pandemic. Humana employees are expected to return later this week.
"Seeing them back is just an amazing step for downtown," said Rebecca Wood, chief operating officer for Greater Louisville Inc.
Wood said the city is bouncing back from the pandemic.
"We are super optimistic about how much we're rebounding right now," she said. "We're seeing businesses coming back, we're seeing in-person events and we're seeing COVID cases declining."
She said a recent survey for downtown businesses showed positive steps for the future.
"Ninety-percent of the respondents that are downtown businesses said they're already back in some capacity, and 10% said they're coming back in the next two months," Wood said. "We're all going to be back here by the time Derby rolls around, and I think that's great for Louisville."
A spokesperson for Churchill Downs said this year's upcoming Kentucky Derby is expected to be held at full capacity.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.