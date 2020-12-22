LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The coronavirus dominated the news in 2020 and that was no different in the world of sports. Many of the major sports storylines at least somewhat involved Covid-19 and its impact on an event or team but not all of them.
There was frustration, sadness, but also some things worth celebrating in a year many want to forger.
The WDRB sports team is looking back at a wild year in sports with a countdown of the top stories in 2020. We will be revealing the stories over the Holidays and this list will be updated each day.
No. 10: John Schlarman
There was heartbreak in Lexington when UK assistant coach John Schlarman died after a two year battle with cancer.