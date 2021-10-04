LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After Kentucky beat Florida in Lexington for the first time since 1986, there wasn't much the Kroger Field security force was going to keep students off the field following the 20-13 Wildcats victory.
That meant the school likely would face a fine from the Southeastern Conference, and that bill came on Monday afternoon. The league will fine UK $250,000 for a third violation of its policy against allowing fans onto the playing field. UK's last violation came after a 2018 victory over Mississippi State.
According to a release from the SEC, fines levied against schools for violation of the access to competition area policy are deposited into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.
SEC policy states that “access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly-credentialed individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest shall spectators be permitted to enter the competition area. It is the responsibility of each member institution to implement procedures to ensure compliance with this policy."
The financial penalties, which were increased by action taken during the 2015 SEC Spring Meetings, are imposed for violations in all sports sponsored by the Conference. Institutional penalties range from $50,000 for a first offense to fines of up to $100,000 for a second offense and up to $250,000 for a third and subsequent offenses. The policy was originally adopted in 2004.
No injuries were reported as a result of Kentucky students taking to the field. The Kroger Field crowd was a major factor in the victory, contributing eight false-start penalties against the then-No. 10 ranked Gators.
The party spilled outside the stadium after the game, with videos on social media showing the furniture set on fire included a couch and a bed frame. At least one car was overturned.
Lexington Fire responded to five different calls for service near campus. Police arrested one person for public intoxication.
