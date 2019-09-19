LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fans have spoken, and it's time to crown the best play of Week 4 of the high school football season.
With 87% of the vote, the Week 4 title belongs to Trinity's Bradley West, who used a nifty cutback to get loose for a 57-yard touchdown run during the Shamrocks' 60-6 beatdown of Waubonsie Valley.
West joins fellow Shamrock Armon Tucker, Clarksville's Robert Lamar and St. Xavier's Mekhi Smith as best play winners so far this season.
Best Plays of the Week — Week 4
Stay tuned for our Week 5 contenders and another edition of First Down Friday.
