Trinity's Bradley West runs for a touchdown during the Shamrock's 60-6 win against Waubonsie Valley on Friday, Sept. 13. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fans have spoken, and it's time to crown the best play of Week 4 of the high school football season. 

With 87% of the vote, the Week 4 title belongs to Trinity's Bradley West, who used a nifty cutback to get loose for a 57-yard touchdown run during the Shamrocks' 60-6 beatdown of Waubonsie Valley.

West joins fellow Shamrock Armon TuckerClarksville's Robert Lamar and St. Xavier's Mekhi Smith as best play winners so far this season.

Stay tuned for our Week 5 contenders and another edition of First Down Friday.

