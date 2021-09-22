ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Combining cornhole and golf offers up some very unique challenges.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser tried out Xtreme Cornhole in Elizabethtown.
Xtreme Cornhole is a fun new way to play cornhole. It takes elements of mini-golf and cornhole and mixes them into one. Players navigate the course while throwing 4 cornhole bags on each hole. Players can go head to head or compete for a top score.
Brandon Young came up with the idea of building a cornhole course with obstacles several years ago. Brandon and business partner, Adam Anson, did a trial run in a basement and then took it on the road. In January of 2020, they built a course and tried it out at a golf show in Indianapolis, IN. The golf show was a success. Now they had to turn it into a business with Xtreme Cornhole as one of the main attractions. The pandemic delayed the plans until they found the perfect location at Towne Mall in Elizabethtown. They finally opened the attraction in December of 2020 making it a destination for fun. In June of 2020, they opened the Xtreme Arcade a few spaces down to add to the entertainment.
Xtreme Cornhole
7 Days a Week
$8 per round
$12 for 2 rounds
$15 for 3 rounds
12 & Under
$6 per round
$10 for 2 rounds
$12 for 3 round
Click here to get connected with Xtreme Cornhole.
