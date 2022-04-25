LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Fern Creek High School Junior R-O-T-C brought home another national championship recently.
The official name for the group, Fern Creek High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps Leatherneck Drill Team.
The team recently competed in Daytona Beach in the national championship.
The small, inexperienced and young Drill Team climbed its way past all Army, Navy, Air Force and other Marine Corps Teams to become the United States’ best Color Guard in the highest ranking ‘Masters’ category.
They also placed 2nd in the Nation in Regulation Drill.
And Fern Creek HS MCJROTC Drill Commander Cadet 1stLt. Lance Bridge place 3rd in the Nation.
It's the 20th time Fern Creek's JROTC has been recognized as the best in the country.
