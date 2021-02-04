LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — A big game like Mascot Bowl XIV deserves some great keepsakes.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser asked 5-0-Lou to help create some fun Mascot Bowl XIV merchandise.
5-0-Lou's Small Batch Printing celebrates Louisville and Kentucky with a collection of locally customized gifts, promotional items, artwork and apparel.
If you can image it, they can print it on t-shirts, mugs, keychains and more.
5-0-Lou started designing and printing their own t-shirts to sell in their retail shop.
But then, businesses and customers learned 5-0-Lou could customize promotional items for them.
So, the family-owned and operated small batch print shop was born.
A great big thank you to 5-0-Lou for printing t-shirts for all the Mascot Bowl participants.
We hope the shirts fit over their big heads.
Click here to get connected to 5-0-Lou’s Small Batch Printing.
