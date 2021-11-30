LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Knock out some of your holiday shopping with a visit to Westport Village this weekend.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about some of their special holiday events.
All is Bright, a family-friendly holiday celebration, will return for another magical evening at Westport Village on Friday, December 3rd from 6-8pm.
The festive event will include live music with local band, Top Shelf, located in the roundabout near Napa River Grill.
Stick around for the grand arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus around 7:30.
They will join the band on-stage to spread the holiday cheer.
Prior to Santa’s arrival, guests will enjoy festive entertainment, including juggling, arm painting, balloon twisting and stilt walking.
Attendees will also have the chance to pick up sweet treats from the Village Christmas Market or sample hot apple cider with Wild Eggs.
Village Christmas Market
Friday, December 3rd
11:00am-5:00pm
Holiday market returns to the green space with up to ten local vendors for one-of-a-kind gifts.
All is Bright Event
Friday, December 3rd
6:00pm-8:00pm
FREE family-friendly holiday event with music from Top Shelf, entertainment, festive treats and more.
Santa at Westport Village
Saturday, December 4th
4:30pm-6:30pm
Snap your own free photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Westport Village, located near The Comfy Cow.
Click here to get connected to Westport Village Holiday Events.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.