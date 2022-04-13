LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — KMAC Museum's signature fundraiser pushes the boundaries of creativity.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets a preview of KMAC Couture X.
KMAC Museum presents the 10th anniversary edition on Saturday, April 16th.
The money raised from the wearable live art runway show provides funding for the Museum's educational programs and exhibitions.
This event offers a unique way to experience art and fashion.
KMAC Couture features and supports emerging and established artists, costumers, designers, and milliners through the extraordinary presentation of original couture pieces of wearable art and conceptual fashion designs.
Artists use unconventional materials to construct unforgettable wearable garments.
Air filters, dried fruit, wire, newspaper, napkins and more become the fabrics.
The tenth year theme observes the spirit of anniversary and the accompanying feelings of great achievement, pride, joy, triumph, and remembrance.
How do you express a birthday, wedding, New Year's, summer solstice and more through art that walks the runway?
KMAC Couture X
Saturday, April 16th
7 p.m. Pre-show Cocktail Hour
8:30 p.m. KMAC Couture Runway Show
After Party Immediately Follows Runway Show
Requested Attire: Shades of White/ Neutrals are requested to allow the Garments in the show to really POP!
Tickets start at $125.
Click here to get connected to KMAC Couture X.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.