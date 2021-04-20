LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) — Nothing gets Spring started like loud engines and twisted metal.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser learns about the Smash N’ Bash Demolition Derby in Oldham County.
Many go in, only one comes out.
Top Dog Promotions presents the first of 3 action packed events.
2021 Spring Smash N Bash Demo Derby
Oldham County Fairgrounds
Saturday, April 24th
Gates open at 4pm.
Action at 7:30pm
Admission $15 per person.
Kids 5 and under FREE
The event is sponsored by Oldham County Fair Board with multiple divisions competing for prize money.
Big Car Bone Stock, Mini Madness Street Stock & Mini Car Circle Track (Youth and Adult Classes)
The Next Events:
2021 Fair Demo Derby
Friday, August 6th
2021 Fall Demolition Derby
Saturday, October 16th
Click here to get connected to the Oldham County Fairgrounds.
