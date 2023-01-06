NEW ALBANY, In (WDRB) -- Pickleball can keep you busy and feeling good in the New Year.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learned about the paddleball sport at the City of New Albany's Griffin Recreation Center.
Pickleball was first played in 1965 and has been gaining popularity ever since.
It combines elements of badminton, table tennis and tennis.
Two or four players use solid paddles made of wood or composite materials to hit a perforated plastic ball over a net.
The court size is 20’ wide, 44’ long.
The net is 36” tall but 34” in the center.
There is a seven-foot no-volley zone extended from the net known as “the kitchen.”
It's a great activity for young and older players.
The sport gives new players a challenge and former athletes to do something competitive.
It doesn’t cost a lot of money to participate.
A pickleball set is rather inexpensive and many public courts are FREE.
Click here for pickleball options in the City of New Albany (Look on Page 10).
Click here to get connected to City of New Albany's Griffin Recreation Center.
Click here to get connected to USA Pickleball.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.