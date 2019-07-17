An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued Thursday afternoon through Sunday evening. The National Weather Service clarifies they expect the heat index to be closer to 105º for a couple hours during the hottest part of the afternoon, but that heat will last for all four days of the Warning making this a more serious event.
Please treat this warning with the same seriousness you would treat a Tornado Warning. These conditions earn a warning because they are dangerous to your body. With this much humidity in the air, it's harder for you body to cool itself. Add to that the incredible heat we will feel each day, and it makes for a potentially dangerous combination. Limit your time outdoors through the weekend and avoid strenuous outdoor activity. Drink more water than you think you need, and drink before you get thirsty. Once you feel thirsty, your body is already dehydrated.
Excessive Heat Warnings are relatively rare because the criteria is so high to earn one. July 3-5, 2018, was the last time Louisville went under an Excessive Heat Advisory while the rest of our area was under a Heat Advisory. Before last year, the last Excessive Heat Warning in Louisville was July 3, 2012, so this weekend will be one of the hottest in 7 years. And don't forget our furry friends! Animals who stay outside will likely need more water and more shade. When taking other animals out for walks be careful of pavement, especially dark colored asphalt. Press the back of your hand or bare foot on the pavement for ten seconds - if it's too hot for you, it's too hot for your pets feet.