LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A block party will celebrate something new coming to Lyndon.
Lyndon Yard is a newly-developed office and retail space at the corner of Lyndon Lane and La Grange Road.
The developer and property owner, Pluris Real Estate, will host a grand opening block party next Wednesday, June 28, from 4-6 p.m.
There will be live music and family activities like a bounce house, cornhole and a pickleball court.
The event is being held to honor Old National Bank shooting victim Josh Barrick.
