Great Balloon Race (9).jpeg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A winner in the skies has been crowned.

Sullair, piloted by Shawn Raya, won the 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival's Great Balloon Race on Saturday morning. 

Raya came closest to the target with a distance of 1-foot, 3.5 inches. The 2022 champion Mirazon, piloted by Jerry Copas, came in second by just half an inch difference. 

The race began at 7 a.m. as more than 20 balloons launched from Bowman Field and were seen across the city. KDF hosted its Great Balloon Glow Friday night at Waterfront Park. 

For more information on other Derby Festival events happening this weekend, click here.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags