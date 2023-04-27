LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger's Fest-a-Ville is here.
Billed as the ultimate Kentucky Derby Festival entertainment experience, Fest-a-Ville officially opened at Waterfront Park on Thursday. It's the 17th year for the event at 231 East Witherspoon Street.
There's plenty of family fun, and a huge variety of food is available. Below is a listing of some of the food prices at various vendors. Keep in mind that prices will vary, and are subject to change:
- Turkey Leg: $20
- Corn dog: $7
- Lemonade shake up: $10
- Funnel cake: $10
- Cotton candy: $6
Bryan Foegen is one of the main vendors set up for the event.
"It’s kind of like a fair or street festival," Foegen said. "But it’s a lot different because you are on the waterfront."
Ronald Coleman was there for the opening day.
"Everyone is friendly," Coleman said. "You just come up to each booth and everyone will greet you with open arms. It's just overall fun and a good time for the family."
The party on the Great Lawn will continue through Derby Eve. People who showed up on opening day could enter for free without a Pegasus Pin, but a pin will be required to enter for the remainder of the event. They will be available for purchase on site.
The 900,000-square-foot venue includes concerts, festive food, family-friendly fun, hot-air balloon displays, midway rides and professional wrestling.
The L&N Federal Credit Union Great Balloon Rush-Hour Race kicks off Friday at 7 a.m. The race will launch from Bowman field. Later that evening, around 9 p.m., you can see the same balloons at the Great Balloon Glow on the waterfront.
New this year: the addition of a silent disco, hosted by Louisville Silent Disco, on April 27 and May 5 (Derby Eve) in the Grove at Kroger's Fest-a-Ville at Waterfront Park from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Guests will wear "glowing wireless headphones" and dance to music. The event is free with a 2023 Pegasus Pin.
A new car show has also been added to this year's KDF lineup. The "Exotic Cars & Coffee Car Show" will be held at Kroger's Fest-a-Ville at Waterfront Park on April 29 from 4-8 p.m. Guests will be able to see "exotic, muscle, imports, German and American cars from all across the region."
Fest-a-Ville will feature performances by J.D. Shelburne, Joslyn & the Sweet Compression, Marzz, Midnight Star and many more.
Fest-a-Ville runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday.
Pets and outside food or drink are not permitted.
CLICK HERE for the complete schedule of events.
