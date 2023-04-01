LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Organizers have announced several new events for this year's Kentucky Derby Festival.
The festival schedule includes more than 70 events held in the month leading up to the Kentucky Derby.
New this year, KDF is teaming up with Racing Louisville FC to kick off their 2023 season at home against Washington Spirit at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Lynn Family Stadium.
KDF will help celebrate a new exhibit at the Kentucky Derby Museum that commemorates the legacy of Secretariat, 50 years after his historic Triple Crown win. A dinner and exhibit launch party is set for April 20 from 6:15-9 p.m. The event is already sold out, but the exhibit opens to the public April 21. Tickets can be purchased at the museum or by clicking here.
Also new this year, a special Derby-themed cruise on the Belle of Louisville. On Friday, April 21, after the "They're Off! Luncheon," the Belle is hosting the "Derby, Drinks & Dessert Cruise" from 3-5 p.m. Guests will be able to try Kentucky-inspired desserts, horseracing-themed drinks and activities, and a live performance by the Hot Sauce Brass Band. Guests will also get a preview of the air show for Thunder Over Louisville, as pilots will be practicing before the big day Saturday, April 22. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
There will also be a silent disco, hosted by Louisville Silent Disco, on April 27 and May 5 in the Grove at Kroger's Fest-a-Ville at Waterfront Park from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Guests will wear "glowing wireless headphones" and dance to music. The event is free with a 2023 Pegasus Pin, which are now available for purchase.
The Athlete's Derby Gala is also new this year. It's being held April 28 at 7 p.m. at the Mellwood Art Center's DaVinci Room. Organizers said the event "recognizes the talent, progress, and achievements of young athletes, students, women, and men in Kentucky." It also serves as a fundraising event, with a goal of raising $150,000 for post-secondary scholarships for underserved students. Former UofL Basketball star Darrell Griffith, aka Dr. Dunkenstein, will be the honoree of the evening. Tickets are $150 per person, and tables for eight people cost $1,000. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
Lastly, a new car show has been added to this year's KDF lineup. The "Exotic Cars & Coffee Car Show" will be held at Kroger's Fest-a-Ville at Waterfront Park on April 29 from 4-8 p.m. Guests will be able to see "exotic, muscle, imports, German and American cars from all across the region." Admission is free with a 2023 Pegasus Pin.
To purchase a Pegasus Pin online for $7, click here. They're also available for purchase at grocery stores and gas stations across Kentuckiana. For a list of locations where pins are available for purchase, click here. They're also available for purchase at KDF events for $10.
This year marks the 68th for the Kentucky Derby Festival.
For all things KDF and Kentucky Derby 149, click here to see all of WDRB's coverage leading up to the first Saturday in May.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.