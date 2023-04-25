LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Get ready for corn dogs, funnel cakes, cold drinks and samples. Fest-a-Ville returns to the Waterfront this week.
Starting this Thursday, it will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. through Friday, May 5, the eve of the Kentucky Derby. It will be open Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.
On weekdays, from 11 a.m. through 1 p.m., guests can take part in Flavors of Fest-a-Ville, where they can sample some vendor favorites for $2-$4.
The Chow Wagon also offers free live music. Friday, the Balloon Glow will light up the Great Lawn at Waterfront Park.
A woman and two children ride on an amusement ride at the Chow Wagon on April 29, 2022.
Guests need a Pegasus Pin to enter Fest-a-Ville. Pets and outside food or drinks are not allowed.
A ribbon cutting will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, with free admission for attendees just for opening day. Pegasus Pins will also be sold on-site.
New this year is the addition of a silent disco, hosted by Louisville Silent Disco, on April 27 and May 5 in the Grove at Kroger's Fest-a-Ville at Waterfront Park from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Guests will wear "glowing wireless headphones" and dance to music. The event is free with a 2023 Pegasus Pin.
A new car show has also been added to this year's KDF lineup. The "Exotic Cars & Coffee Car Show" will be held at Kroger's Fest-a-Ville at Waterfront Park on April 29 from 4-8 p.m. Guests will be able to see "exotic, muscle, imports, German and American cars from all across the region." Admission is free with a 2023 Pegasus Pin.
For more information about Fest-a-Ville,
click here.
To purchase a Pegasus Pin, or for a list of places to buy one,
click here.
For all things KDF and Kentucky Derby 149,
Related Stories: Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.